To the Editor: When I was in grade 7 I was reading at the college level. Before you say wow, so weren’t most of my classmates. Every month we had the SRA reading tests and vocabulary test. My vocab was only at the high school level. In school we read. Books were assigned to be read at home. We had summer reading books that had to be read.
Then came social promotions. Students were not held back. Students quickly discovered they didn’t have to do the work. Now we have promotions if a teacher says the effort was there. No learning, just an effort. Now we have students passing if they have 50 or 60 percent attendance. My first level of blame lies with the parents. Reading and more reading and school work should be overseen at home. Next I blame politicians who dictate policies that have no chance of success. Next the schools, stop promoting students who DO NOT pass the requirements.
You want to improve math scores? No calculators allowed in elementary and middle school. Using pencil and paper to solve will improve problem solving skills. And then limited use in High School. Over 60 percent of college students have to take remedial classes. These classes involved material they should have learned in middle school. I also recommend civic and penmanship classes daily up to high school.
I once had a college student reach for her calculator when asked what was 2 times 3. When I asked college students, what is a log they always answer it’s a button on a calculator. I’m retired now but when I spoke at the retirement dinner, I warned the staff DO NOT allow cell phones in the building. This included teachers.
