Socialism doesn’t work
To the Editor: Poor Bernie Sanders! He seeks the Democrat Party nomination to run for the presidency of the United States. Everybody knows that he is actually a socialist, a follower of Marx and Lenin.
Socialism is a totally discredited philosophy. It has reaped a harvest of poverty and death. Adolph Hitler had his National Socialist Party. they were known as NAZIS. Millions died while Hitler ruled Germany. Lenin and Stalin ruled Russia for seventy or more years. They had a harvest of poverty and slavery and death. Likewise, Red China. Millions died. Venezuela was rich with oil. Now they are a basket case as a nation.
Harvey Lord
Bow