Socialism, tyranny and the U.S. Constitution
To the Editor: Free health care, free college, guaranteed wage, lump sum payments to all, reparations. President Franklin Pierce in 1854 said “I cannot find any authority in the Constitution for public charity.”
From the Declaration of Independence:
“…that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights…That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed…”
Recent and repeated failures of federal and state governments to enforce violations of state and the U.S. constitutions include:
Amendment I – stifling free speech and intolerance of opposing views
Amendment II – take your guns with or without court order – red flag laws
Amendment IV – spying on U.S. citizens, leniency toward violent criminals
Amendment V, VI — allowing secret testimony by government without allowing any defense
The Declaration of Independence goes on to state:
“…That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or abolish it…” and “… all experience hath shown, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed.” My question -- is it time?
ROBERT PERAINO
Franconia