Socialist monster mocks the meat it feeds upon
To the Editor: Why should I forsake the earth’s survival of many catastrophic crises over several billions of years to believe that a few decades of global warming are existential?
Have you thought about what the future would be like if we completely avoid using the energy that fueled our progress to-date?
Doesn’t it stand to reason that if you offer free health care, welfare, and education for all, that sooner than later you must secure the borders?
Why wouldn’t a law breaker feel more emboldened if he lived under a shelter of sanctuary?
When life begins is debatable, so when a pregnant woman is murdered, why is the charge double-homicide?
It is uncaring to remain indifferent to social problems. Take homelessness for one.
Isn’t biology rejected when, just by feeling it, anyone can be either sex? Will being any species be next?
When those who wrongfully accuse others of racism or sexism are accused themselves, they then understand what victimless crime really means.
Is it cruel to import cheap, unskilled labor knowing automation will take their jobs?
If colleges allow students to shout down unwanted speakers, aren’t they condoning bullying?
Capitalism is a competitive field of profit taking. Socialism is a level field of profit sharing.
TIMOTHY C. TICHES
Mountain Laurels Drive Nashua