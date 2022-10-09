Soucy has fought hard for Manchester and NH

To the Editor: State Sen. Donna Soucy is up for reelection this year and she is the candidate we need to lead the Senate. Sen. Soucy has spent her entire career working in public service, first as a state representative, then a Manchester alderman, followed by the Manchester School Board, then as the first female chair of the Manchester Fire Commission and now as a state senator. Donna has a long history of fighting for the people of New Hampshire, and she doesn’t plan on giving up now.

Thursday, October 06, 2022
Wednesday, October 05, 2022
Tuesday, October 04, 2022

Letter: Franklin vote is today

To the Editor: I write in support of Franklin School Board candidates Laurie Cass, Liz Cote and Desiree McLaughlin. I have spoken to them and agree they need to work on curriculum, especially at the high school. We cannot have school board members looking at data and blaming teachers. As a f…

Monday, October 03, 2022
Sunday, October 02, 2022
Friday, September 30, 2022
Thursday, September 29, 2022