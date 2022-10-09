To the Editor: State Sen. Donna Soucy is up for reelection this year and she is the candidate we need to lead the Senate. Sen. Soucy has spent her entire career working in public service, first as a state representative, then a Manchester alderman, followed by the Manchester School Board, then as the first female chair of the Manchester Fire Commission and now as a state senator. Donna has a long history of fighting for the people of New Hampshire, and she doesn’t plan on giving up now.
Reelecting Sen. Soucy would mean having a candidate that knows, and would continue to fight for, the people of Manchester by investing in public schools and opposing an expansion of the expensive voucher program that takes public dollars out of our public schools. She would continue to protect access to high quality affordable health care and pursue policies that would help families afford the prescription drugs they need. Sen. Soucy would also fight to undo the governor’s restrictions on women’s health care because she believes that every woman should have the right to choose what she does with her own body.
Donna has a history of working across the aisle to pursue the policy she knows will help all of New Hampshire. She has worked hard to do right by her constituents and has earned my vote, so please join me in supporting state Sen. Donna Soucy for re-election on Nov. 8.
