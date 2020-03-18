Spanish flu in NH

To the Editor: I read your article regarding the “1918 Spanish flu” in this past Sunday’s paper. I was far from being thought of at that time, but remember my dad talking about a flu that took so many lives. He was born in 1912. In the paragraph on absenteeism in the mills reaching 30 to 40%, you mentioned W.F. McElwain Co. To be correct, it was J.F. McElwain Co.; its location is now a parking lot across from Catholic Medical Center on North Main Street in Manchester’s west side. I worked there a couple years ago, when I was 17. I’m 80 today. LOL!

Leo Lavallee

Greenville

