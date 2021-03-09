Chris Lins is a fighter
To the Editor: As of November, Democrats held all three seats in the state House of Representatives, Merrimack County, District 23. What does this mean to the people of Bow and Dunbarton you may ask? It means more than a third of the population is not truly represented in the House, and in most cases our voices are going unheard. The special election is our chance to rectify this. But I am not looking to just send any warm body to represent my voice, I want someone that I am confident will work for those currently unrepresented. I want someone that will fight, not just show up to cast a vote. I want to be represented by someone I trust will sincerely look to act rather than just make promises and do the necessary work in Concord on my behalf.
I want a fighter for my values. Christopher Lins is a fighter! Chris cares about common sense politics and believes in citizen representation, not career politicians. Spend 10 minutes with him and you will feel the positive energy and passion. This special election deserves a special candidate. My vote is for Christopher S. Lins.
JONATHAN PIETRANGELO
Bow