Chris Lins is a fighter

To the Editor: As of November, Democrats held all three seats in the state House of Representatives, Merrimack County, District 23. What does this mean to the people of Bow and Dunbarton you may ask? It means more than a third of the population is not truly represented in the House, and in most cases our voices are going unheard. The special election is our chance to rectify this. But I am not looking to just send any warm body to represent my voice, I want someone that I am confident will work for those currently unrepresented. I want someone that will fight, not just show up to cast a vote. I want to be represented by someone I trust will sincerely look to act rather than just make promises and do the necessary work in Concord on my behalf.

I want a fighter for my values. Christopher Lins is a fighter! Chris cares about common sense politics and believes in citizen representation, not career politicians. Spend 10 minutes with him and you will feel the positive energy and passion. This special election deserves a special candidate. My vote is for Christopher S. Lins.

JONATHAN PIETRANGELO

Bow

 
 
Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Monday, March 08, 2021
Friday, March 05, 2021
Thursday, March 04, 2021
Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Trump never was and never will be king

To the Editor: Patrick Buchan's op-ed "Donald Trump: Once and Future King" is particularly disturbing. Donald Trump was elected president, albeit a public servant, not made a King. With respect to this country, he never was and never will be a king. And, based upon his conduct on January 6, …

Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Monday, March 01, 2021
Sunday, February 28, 2021