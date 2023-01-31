To the Editor: I feel fortunate to live in a wonderful community where I am happy to contribute my hard-earned money to fund all of the departments that keep our little town safe and thriving. I do not, however, support the misuse of funds to subsidize private educations using Education Freedom Accounts. I never agreed to that use of my tax dollars and I am sure many others who support their neighborhood schools agree.
House Majority Leader Jason Osborn recently claimed EFA’s to be highly successful, but I have not seen any data to support this. Public schools, on the other hand, are filled with teachers who have completed strenuous, years-long training to earn professional certification. One may ask, why do we have rigorous state standards when our education officials are willing to readily cast them aside in favor of unproven programs?
Private schools are selective and therefore discriminatory. Public schools are staffed with highly qualified professionals ready to welcome and provide for every student regardless of their needs or learning style.
If Governor Chris Sununu has an extra $30,000,000 in tax revenue, wouldn’t it be better spent on lowering our electricity bills or possibly giving more money to the devoted professional educators working tirelessly to meet the needs of every New Hampshire student? Voters need more input on where our tax dollars are being utilized so that confidence in our long-trusted institutions is not unnecessarily eroded for political reasons.
To the Editor: Having read a few excerpts from Prince Harry's book, in which he tells very revealing stories about himself, I believe he is still able to be called by his royal name but I think it should be spelled with the small letter "p" as in "prince Harry." More fitting, don't you think?