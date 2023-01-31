Millions wasted on EFAs

To the Editor: I feel fortunate to live in a wonderful community where I am happy to contribute my hard-earned money to fund all of the departments that keep our little town safe and thriving. I do not, however, support the misuse of funds to subsidize private educations using Education Freedom Accounts. I never agreed to that use of my tax dollars and I am sure many others who support their neighborhood schools agree.

Letter: Harry still a prince

To the Editor: Having read a few excerpts from Prince Harry's book, in which he tells very revealing stories about himself, I believe he is still able to be called by his royal name but I think it should be spelled with the small letter "p" as in "prince Harry." More fitting, don't you think?