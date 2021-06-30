Spiteful Trump fanboys taking loss out on NH
To the Editor: I understand that our state senators are following the lead of other restrictive Trump-world states. Donald Trump lost this state. The election was not stolen, he lost. January 6th was nothing more than a Trump temper tantrum.
Do not try to drag New Hampshire down to the level of those Trump-world states, we are better than that.
Our senators are not. Now, using a stolen election as an excuse, they assault our voting rights, abortion rights and dictate what can and cannot be taught in schools. We are a live free state, keep it that way or we will vote you out.
MICHAEL TOWNE
Londonderry