Spiteful Trump fanboys taking loss out on NH

To the Editor: I understand that our state senators are following the lead of other restrictive Trump-world states. Donald Trump lost this state. The election was not stolen, he lost. January 6th was nothing more than a Trump temper tantrum.

Do not try to drag New Hampshire down to the level of those Trump-world states, we are better than that.

Our senators are not. Now, using a stolen election as an excuse, they assault our voting rights, abortion rights and dictate what can and cannot be taught in schools. We are a live free state, keep it that way or we will vote you out.

MICHAEL TOWNE

Londonderry

Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Monday, June 28, 2021
Sunday, June 27, 2021