Spoerl’s anti-Trump bias was evident in op-ed
To the Editor: Professor Joseph S. Spoerl’s op-ed printed on Jan. 21, 2021, accuses former President Donald Trump of inciting a mob to riot and destroy the Capitol Building. If he had really listened to the speech, he could not have this conclusion.
Spoerl’s description of Trump’s directives to the crowd to act peacefully as “some lip service” shows his inability to be impartial.
His allegations can only be attributed to a bad case of Trump derangement syndrome. Obviously, Trump hatred, and the reports of the mainstream media, allow Trump-haters to hear only what they want to hear and what the left-controlled media wants them to hear.
Spoerl expresses his opinion on “Trump’s absurd conspiracy theory” about rigged elections. There is significant, well-documented evidence of election fraud in several states, evidence suppressed by mainstream media. Data is available for anyone who wishes to research the truth.
He states that “allegations of fraud that have not held up in even a single courtroom in dozens of lawsuits.” This is factual but it is not all of the facts. As of January 24, 2021, of the 81 court cases, 72 alleged illegal voting. In zero of the 72 cases has evidence been allowed to be presented and 30 cases remain active.
A college professor is entrusted with the education of young minds and is supposed to teach students to think for themselves. Prof. Spoerl should stop the hatred and start thinking for himself.
PAUL TAGLINI
Goffstown