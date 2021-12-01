To the Editor: In response to the article “A nurse moves to the forefront in the anti-vaccine mandate effort,” the New Hampshire Nurses Association would like to make public a policy statement published by the National Council of State Boards of Nurses and endorsed by other professional nursing organizations. The statement is relative to making misleading statements about COVID-19 vaccination:
“When identifying themselves by their profession, nurses are professionally accountable for the information they provide to the public. Any nurse who violates their state nurse practice act or threatens the health and safety of the public through the dissemination of misleading or incorrect information pertaining to COVID-19, vaccines and associated treatment through verbal or written methods including social media may be disciplined by their board of nursing. Nurses are urged to recognize that dissemination of misinformation not only jeopardizes the health and well-being of the public, but may place their license and career in jeopardy as well.”
By her actions, Terese Grinnell and any other nurse disseminating misinformation should be reported to the New Hampshire Board of Nursing. Nurses are expected to be “prepared to practice from an evidence base; promote safe, quality patient care; use clinical/critical reasoning to address simple to complex situations; assume accountability for one’s own and delegated nursing care” (AACN, 2021). SARS-CoV-2 and its variants are potentially deadly. Providing misinformation to the public regarding masking, vaccines, medications and/or COVID-19 threatens public health. The N.H. Nurses Association advises education and vaccination!