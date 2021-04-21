NHIAA can loosen rules

To the Editor: I don’t understand the restrictions on fans for spring high school sports. If the NHIAA allowed two passes per visiting players for indoor basketball playoffs you would think people could social distance for outdoor sports. Spring sports do not draw huge crowds, mostly family members and sports nuts like me. Baseball teams play at Holman Stadium in Nashua. If the Silver Knights can have fans then why can’t 100 high school sports fans watch a game? There is plenty of space to social distance.

Time to get back to normal and let people have the opportunity to watch our youth in the purest form.

JOHN EGAN

Merrimack

Letter: Fight back against Marxism

To the Editor: Lily Tang Williams has a good head on her shoulders, speaks from experience, and is extremely articulate. Thank you for sharing her voice with your readers. I pray that New Hampshire citizens heed her words and fight back against Marxism. America depends on it!

