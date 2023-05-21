To the Editor: Thank you Saint Anselm College and CNN for allowing former President Donald Trump to address the American public. It has become a reality that most news organizations have become biased towards a political party and push only one agenda. What a disservice to viewers, voters and citizens.
As Anderson Cooper mentioned in his analysis of the forum, half of this country supports President Trump, much to his obvious disdain. The most disturbing fact to liberal media is that they have not dissuaded his supporters.
Quite frankly, with the breakdown of this country under the Biden/Harris administration, voters will be more inclined to vote Republican in 2024. President Trump draws tens of thousands to his rallies and his supporters know that he is a patriot who is passionate about preserving the ideals of America.
Rather than indoctrinating the public through public school education, media and political commentators, we should be allowed to hear directly from candidates such as the one provided by CNN. Fox News has offered similar opportunities on their network inviting guests, politicians and voters who are not Republicans. We deserve more opportunities to hear candidates share their platforms and less theatrics as is currently the situation.
