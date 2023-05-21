St. A’s deserves thanks

To the Editor: Thank you Saint Anselm College and CNN for allowing former President Donald Trump to address the American public. It has become a reality that most news organizations have become biased towards a political party and push only one agenda. What a disservice to viewers, voters and citizens.

Letter: Op-ed supporting Trump was right on target

To the Editor: I would like to thank the Union Leader for publishing Di Lothrop piece "Student's intolerance is bias-based bullying".  I felt the article was well written and it brought up some important aspects of Donald Trump's presidency. Joe Biden is now reinstalling some of Trump's poli…