To the Editor: Saint Anselm College has always been a faith-based institution. The school’s adherence to the rule of St. Benedict and to the teachings and dogma of the Catholic Church are what make Saint Anselm special, what sets it apart from so many other liberal arts colleges, its competitive advantage. The guiding force behind this competitive advantage is the physical presence and guidance provided by the members of the Saint Anselm Abbey.
I have read Abbot Mark’s lawsuit as well as Ms. Catino’s published response. There is only one issue here and that is will continuing to allow the Abbey to control the moral and ethical direction of the college endanger the school’s accreditation. Ms. Catino contends that the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE), will not renew Saint Anselm’s accreditation absent removal of all monastic control in the college’s bylaws.
I understand Abbot Mark’s motivation for taking the actions we have witnessed these last few months. Conversely, we have no factual proof to support the Board’s unilateral attempt to remove all monastic control. I call on Ms. Catino and the other members of the board to answer two questions. What is NECHE’s official written position? Why are you seeking to entrench yourselves by removing Board membership term limits?
Absent definitive answers to these questions I believe the current members of the Board have ceased to act in the best interests of the College and should immediately tender their resignations.
Robert J. Wickey
Class of ‘77
Westport, Conn.
To the Editor: In response to women’s Marches to get the vote, I would like to take a little time to explain how women have struggled to understand their place in society.
To the Editor: As someone who has been helped many times by our EMTs and Police I am concerned that their services are already being stretched above capacity. I am not comfortable with the idea that they may not have the resources to meet Bedford’s increasing needs.
To the Editor: With the bad weather last week, I was home from work and happened to watch Gov. Sununu’s “State of the State Address.” I found the speech to be a breath of fresh air and a significant contrast to President Trump’s “State of the Union Address” from a few weeks ago.
To the Editor: Our legislature is considering two bills, HB1251 and SB480, that would demand female athletes have their genitals examined, submit to blood work, and have their chromosomes tested in order to join a school sports team.
To The Editor: Since our government was founded there has always been a tension between norms and statutes, that is individual freedom (how much we can depend on human decency, morality and good will to uphold and defend our ideals) vs. government intervention (what laws and regulations do w…
To the Editor: Unintended consequences can result when failing to fully anticipate all applications. The latest is Title IX athletics clashing with transgender men competing in girls’ sporting events.
To the Editor: Larkin Novak suggests being a police officer isn’t a real job. Well Larkin, you have won the award for most ridiculous statement of the year. My entry suggesting Larkin’s IQ is lower then his or her shoe size finished last.
To the Editor: Epping’s Warrant Article 5 to build a new water treatment plant addresses critical needs and now is the best time to do this project at the least cost to taxpayers.
To the Editor: As an environmental advocate since graduating college with an Environmental Science and Policy degree, I believe that opponents of Gov. Chris Sununu who claim he is not leading on climate change are not being truthful about his record. From my perspective, Gov. Sununu has take…
To the Editor: Recently there was another legislative hearing regarding HB 1316, a compromise to allow OHRVs back on the ice at the State Hoit Road Marsh Wildlife Management Area. The marsh is located within one square mile of undeveloped pubic land where hunting is permitted. The compromise…
To the Editor: The Atkinson Conservation Commission has unanimously voted to support the zoning amendment that is on this year’s town ballot — warrant article #2020-2 — which pertains to cluster development perimeter buffers and open space regulations. The proposed amendment strengthens the …
To the Editor: There was an op-ed published in the Union Leader this week. The title was “What Happened To Our Republican Party” and it was written with extreme anger in a vulgar, vindictive attack that deeply degraded and slandered President Donald Trump.
To the Editor: In my travels as a New Hampshire writer and storyteller, I’ve crossed paths with Andru Volinsky many times. I know him as a kind person, generous with his time and expertise. He will fight hard for a righteous cause. I’ve seen it. He’s fair minded, thoughtful, open to fresh id…