To the Editor: St. Gianna’s Place (SGP) is a nonprofit that provides a safe haven for homeless pregnant mothers and their babies. It is not merely a shelter but a home where mothers can thrive during the first year of their babies’ lives.
Here they learn to function as a family: praying together, making and sharing meals, doing household chores, celebrating holidays and each others’ birthdays and baby showers. Here they receive education and life skills training so they can lead productive, independent and hopeful lives.
Since opening in 2019, SGP has helped 20 women and their children. Several mothers are now are pursuing futures in nursing and medicine.
SGP has served 8,400 meals and used 8,844 diapers. Currently, it employs four full-time staff members and three part-time staff. Volunteers are our lifeline; they’ve worked a total of 3,828.27 hours, the equivalent of more than 159 days.
Located in Hudson, SGP has updated and renovated the rectory of St. John the Evangelist Church, including electrical wiring, installation of smoke detectors, and a totally new sprinkler system. Thanks to people’s generosity, we are now renovating the third floor to accommodate more moms.
Our May 3rd banquet has brought us closer to realizing our dream of an outdoor patio and play equipment. If you care to make a difference, please support SGP’s mission and be on the winning side of life for generations to come! For more information, please visit bit.ly/3lfUsSg.