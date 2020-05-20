‘Star-Spangled Banner’ has power to unite us
To the Editor: My fellow American, my name is Bill Atkinson and I’m a 93-year-old veteran of World War II, having served in the Navy in the Pacific Theater until the war’s end. I then became a teacher, coach, assistant principal and an Episcopal priest. I’m writing to you because I have a mission to bring our country back to the patriotism and love of country that carried us through some of our most difficult times. It is time for us to put aside politics and become citizens united.
In times past, our national anthem would be sung by the children in schools and people attending events. In recent years, however, we have become accustomed to listening to a performer sing the anthem as we stand mute, which has led to the meaning and the value of the anthem getting lost. We must recapture what has been lost and become united once again.
As the coronavirus is ebbing and as our precious Memorial Day is nearing, please, let us bring thanks and honor to those who sacrificed so that we could live our lives in freedom. To do so, let us once again sing our national anthem in unison, loudly and proudly. At the ball parks or at other special events when the anthem is played, let us join together and share in singing it in thanks and honor to those who sacrificed all for each and every one of us.
WILLIAM ATKINSON
Meredith