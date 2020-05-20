‘Star-Spangled Banner’ has power to unite us

To the Editor: My fellow American, my name is Bill Atkinson and I’m a 93-year-old veteran of World War II, having served in the Navy in the Pacific Theater until the war’s end. I then became a teacher, coach, assistant principal and an Episcopal priest. I’m writing to you because I have a mission to bring our country back to the patriotism and love of country that carried us through some of our most difficult times. It is time for us to put aside politics and become citizens united.

In times past, our national anthem would be sung by the children in schools and people attending events. In recent years, however, we have become accustomed to listening to a performer sing the anthem as we stand mute, which has led to the meaning and the value of the anthem getting lost. We must recapture what has been lost and become united once again.

As the coronavirus is ebbing and as our precious Memorial Day is nearing, please, let us bring thanks and honor to those who sacrificed so that we could live our lives in freedom. To do so, let us once again sing our national anthem in unison, loudly and proudly. At the ball parks or at other special events when the anthem is played, let us join together and share in singing it in thanks and honor to those who sacrificed all for each and every one of us.

WILLIAM ATKINSON

Meredith

Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Sunday, May 17, 2020
Saturday, May 16, 2020
Friday, May 15, 2020
Thursday, May 14, 2020
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Monday, May 11, 2020
Sunday, May 10, 2020
Friday, May 08, 2020
Thursday, May 07, 2020
Wednesday, May 06, 2020