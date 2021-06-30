State budget weakens NH’s retirement system
To the Editor: Senate President Charles Morse and Majority Leader Sen. Jeb Bradley have called the recently passed state budget as being responsible. I’d hate to see how they would define the word irresponsible because in this state house it isn’t hard to find.
The financial losses at the New Hampshire Retirement System are reportedly greater than $750 million and I’ve seen sources that say these losses are closer to one billion dollars. This is getting dangerous.
If this state pension fund were to collapse on its own or be liquidated by variation margin calls then it would become the immediate responsibility of the state Legislature to respond.
I’m thinking a state-financed bailout through higher local property taxes. Nashua would go first with a 5.5 percent property tax increase followed by the rest of the state.
STEVEN CONNOLLY
Bethlehem