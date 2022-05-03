To the Editor: The state Senate’s decision to kill the latest cannabis legalization bill is shameful. There is no better word to describe it. It is absolutely shameful. The Senate has proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that they do not serve the public that elected them. How could they possibly claim to when they refuse to accept the wishes of the vast majority of the population, Republican and Democrat alike?
Cannabis legalization has, and has had for years, broad public support. The vast majority of Granite Staters do not believe in the “reefer madness” that the Senate appears to be stuck in. The senators’ claims that it will “become more accessible to children” or that there will be “more impaired drivers” fall pathetically flat when the same senators take no issue with the legal sales of tobacco or alcohol products.
I will tell you exactly why the Senate actually refuses to pass a legalization bill: because they cannot accept that their stance is wrong. They refuse to change their opinions or accept evidence that lies contrary to what they believe. Our senators have proven and demonstrated to us that they do not serve the interests of those who elected them. They do not consider themselves to be “servants of the public.” They instead believe that they are authority figures who know what’s best for us and will impose their will on us whether we want it or not. Remember this when the next election cycle comes around.