To the Editor: Did you ever purchase something that you thought was a good deal and then realize that you had made a mistake?
My guess is that the answer is yes.
Did you then expect the government to use public tax dollars to pay you back for your mistake? My guess is that the answer is no, and that you might be annoyed that I would even suggest something so ridiculous.
Well, the Republican legislature and Governor Chris Sununu just spent $10 million of your money to do just that on a Ponzi scheme some Granite Staters fell victims to several years ago.
But here is the wrinkle. For those who invested in FRM many years ago, Christmas came a little early this year.
The same Republican-led legislature that did not have $10 million to provide dental coverage for Medicaid recipients, that did not have $10 million to help meet the cost of child care so that minimum-wage workers could go back to work, that did not have $10 million to put toward all kinds of public services, provided $10 million toward reimbursing greedy and gullible individuals, individuals who took advantage of an offer that was too good to be true.
Is this how you want your public tax dollars to be spent? I doubt it.
When election time comes around again, I hope you will hold those who voted for this scam accountable.