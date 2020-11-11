Mask mandate
To the Editor: As a concerned citizen and retired Infectious Disease physician, I cannot understand the reluctance to institute a statewide mask mandate. COVID-19 cases are rising and now include the counties that until recently had zero cases during this pandemic.
We appear to be mirroring the federal government’s reluctance to recommend a nationwide mask mandate back when it observed that some US regions initially had few or no cases. “Let state authorities make their own decisions”. Now those regions explode with cases when such a simple measure could have been implemented.
Unlike those early days of the pandemic, we now know much more about COVID-19 spread. We know that asymptomatic transmission plays a large role. “Source control” (i.e. mask-wearing) is critically important to curb this pandemic. Masks significantly prevent exhaled virus (importantly, from those who don’t know they are infected) from infecting susceptible persons in their airspace.
We should respect our neighboring states, and parts of NH that have not yet seen worrisome rates of infection: a statewide mask mandate would be preferable to slowing or halting our economy’s reopening.
To those who say: “Your requirement of me to wear a mask is infringing upon my rights”, I reply “Your failure to wear a mask is infringing upon my right to stay healthy and upon our hopes for our state’s return to normalcy”.
We can, and should, do this.
ELIZABETH C. CLARK, MD (ret)
Concord