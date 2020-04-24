Letter: Stay-at-home was most conservative option

To the Editor: Our work and our communities are going to be here after this pandemic is over. Many Granite Staters were already practicing good social distancing before this order, but closing our beaches and non-essential businesses was the best way to further flatten the curve and stop the spread of COVID-19.
As our New England states issued stay-at-home orders around us, and when Massachusetts and Maine closed their beaches, we would have had an onslaught in New Hampshire with out-of-staters coming here. While typically we thrive off our neighbors coming to the Granite State to stimulate our economy, now is not an opportune time to be flooded with non-Granite Staters.
The stay-at-home order was the governor’s most conservative option given the alternatives, and we will conserve our state and economy while riding out this storm. Granite Staters are tough and we will persevere and support all of our small businesses when this is all done.
REP. J.P. MARZULLO
Deering