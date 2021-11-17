To the Editor: After recently attending a commissioners meeting at New Hampshire Fish and Game I left extremely frustrated at having been able to hear only a part of a report and only a few of the comments by commissioners. There were microphones but they were not being used.
Later, my commissioner told me that he serves the people of his district, not the department. I am hearing impaired and wear hearing aids, as did the gentleman seated across from me. There were others also well over 50 in the audience. Commissioners, being outdoors people, speak softly. Next time, I will demand under ADA that those microphones be put to better use than inert table decorations.
This was a public meeting that may as well have been held in a closet with us (the public) standing outside. Next time, I hope I will not have to ask and that Fish and Game will read my letter to the editor and ensure that working mics are always turned on at public meetings. The information was vital and I was appalled at what I might have missed.
