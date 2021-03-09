Staying sober with help of NH support groups
To the Editor: Most people in the Derry area know of the Friendship Center as the place where alcoholics and drug addicts go. Well, as someone who has been attending meetings there for more than 34 years I can tell you “Yes, it is where we go.”
We go to get help for substance use disorder, a disease that kept us in a vicious cycle until we finally said “I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired” and got help. A substance use disorder is a health issue, not a moral problem. Like any other health issues, with proper supports, treatment works and recovery is possible.
Thousands of people have walked through the doors of the Derry Friendship Center and through peer-to-peer support groups have been restored to happy and productive lives. Until someone experiences it themselves one may not know how invaluable these support groups are.
From my experience and those of so many of my peers, I urge New Hampshire lawmakers to fully fund the Alcohol Fund and Medicaid Expansion in this beautiful state we live in. This will go far to ensure that when someone decides to get help proper supports will be in place. Alcoholism and drug addiction touch many lives, just as any other diseases do. Countless lives have been lost, but through programs that can be funded with the help of the Alcohol Fund and Medicaid expansion, many lives can be saved.
CAROL BOWDEN
Derry