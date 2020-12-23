To the Editor: The recent death of beloved House leader Dick Hinch from COVID-19 indicates that it’s time to use some common sense.
Lawmakers have taken on the duty of leading our state. In order to protect their health and the health of those around them, there are common sense practices that can be implemented now. What does this look like?
- Videoconference meetings. Businesses large and small across the world are meeting remotely via Zoom and other easily accessible, easy to use software every single day. Why aren’t you?
- Mask and distance. Health officials across our nation agree. If you have to meet in person, you should distance and wear a mask over your nose and mouth. Distance and masking are so well established now that arguing about them is like arguing about using toilet paper when you use the bathroom.
Let’s pull together and get in gear. It just takes some common sense.
DR. MARY BRUNETTE
Concord