Stereotyped Quaker

To the Editor: If the Quaker Oats Co is removing Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben, shouldn’t it also remove the outdated, stereotyped picture of the Quaker man?

NANCY PARSSINEN

Newport

Friday, June 19, 2020
