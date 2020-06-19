Stereotyped Quaker
To the Editor: If the Quaker Oats Co is removing Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben, shouldn’t it also remove the outdated, stereotyped picture of the Quaker man?
NANCY PARSSINEN
Newport
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached the limit for free access to our important and valuable work.
Subscribers, click below to login or register your subscription to continue receiving unlimited access to UnionLeader.com.
Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.Sign Up
You have reached the limit for free access to our important and valuable work.
Subscribers, click below to login or register your subscription to continue receiving unlimited access to UnionLeader.com.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Why stop at Pierce, how about slave owners?
Stay off monuments in Veterans Park
Another gas station isn’t needed or wanted
A Trump win next fall would be a mockery
Defunding police hurts mental health response
To the Editor: I read the opinion piece “I want to invite a Republican to dinner” with great interest. The title suggested we would hear about a more productive approach to political discourse, and it even started out that way. But alas, it soon became clear it was actually about a distincti…
To the Editor: I am writing to express my support for Cousineau Forest Products, a longtime friend of the forest industry that recently suffered a major fire at their facility in Henniker.
If Trump doesn’t like losers, rename bases
Paying too much for power isn’t very green
Family Promise reduces homelessness in NH
The Berklee College of Music in Boston is sorry. Actually “deeply sorry.” It has apologized to students, faculty, staff, and, for all we know, the pigeons on Boston Common. The school says it will NEVER happen again. Read more
The author and historian David McCullough, in a college address more than 20 years ago, urged his audience, “Let us not look down on anyone from the past for not having the benefit of what we know.” Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
On Wednesday, June 10, Concord’s Executive Councilor, Democratic lawyer Andru Volinsky, engineered a 3-2 vote to turn down Gov. Sununu’s nomination of Ryan Terrell to the state Board of Education.
Good for Andru Volinsky and his fellow Democrats on the Executive Council for thwarting Gov. Chris Sununu’s reckless plan to “demean” (in Volinsky’s words) the state’s Board of Education.
Putting the public’s information in the public’s hands is always a good thing. It is particularly so in a time when government actions are being repeatedly called into question and doubt.
The New York Times was an early adopter of the concept of an op-ed page. Op-ed is shorthand for “opposite the editorial page.”
Little things can mean a lot. Two of them regarding the Manchester Police Department occurred recently and we thought we would call them to readers’ attention.
Sorry to disappoint the more sensitive souls on Manchester’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen, but we don’t think Joe Kelly Levasseur and Mike Porter deserve to be drawn and quartered for their recent statements on social media.
Perhaps Mayor Joyce Craig was hot under the collar about Alderman-at-Large Joe Kelly Levasseur and Ward 8 Alderman Mike Porter for reasons other than their social media remarks about racial protests (see related editorial).
We sympathize with Gov. Chris Sununu in dealing with politics in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. The charge is false that his is a political double standard, allowing only those large-scale gatherings with which he agrees, i.e., demonstrations concerning the senseless death of a black…
We would guess that pretty much anyone who knows Peter Ramsey, upon hearing the announcement that he is Manchester’s Citizen of the Year, thought: “It’s about time” or “excellent choice.” Or perhaps they thought both.
Peter Ramsey’s selection as Manchester Citizen of the Year had us thinking of Mary Mongan whose obituary, coincidentally, was published in last Friday’s newspaper.
Tomorrow (Saturday, June 6) is the 76th anniversary of the Allies’ D-Day invasion at Normandy. How many Americans today are at all familiar with the meaning of the term Allies in this context? Or of Normandy? Or even of what conflict they reference?
Thinking of the D-Day anniversary tomorrow, we note the passing of another member of what author Tom Brokaw called the Greatest Generation.
There is no excuse for the death of a black man at the hands (and knees) of police officers in Minneapolis 10 days ago. The rage manifested by protests across the nation is understandable. It is understandable whether one is black or white although the latter cannot possibly understand it at…
Two related New Hampshire Supreme Court decisions announced last week amount to a significant victory for the public’s right to know what those who govern in its name are doing.
Jack and Andrea Carnevale wrote a compelling piece for our New Hampshire Voices page last Thursday. The headline summed it up nicely: “A lifetime of hard work is at stake.”
The coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of unavoidable problems. The government shouldn’t add more.
Manchester’s superintendent of schools might want to pay more attention to his p’s and q’s and less to making wild political pronouncements.