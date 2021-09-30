To the Editor: Big Brothers Big Sisters of New Hampshire (BBBSNH) wishes to express our sincere thanks to the donors, sponsors and participants of this year’s 12th annual Stiletto Sprint.
This year’s sprinters raised nearly $55,000, exceeding our goal and allowing us to make more matches! The money raised will support our impactful mentoring programs and help us match more New Hampshire children who want a mentor with one.
As CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters I’d like to extend special thanks to our amazing Young Philanthropists for Mentoring (YP4M) group for planning and executing this vibrant event in support of youth mentoring. Thank you to the teams that signed up to run in this fun relay in heels! Thanks also to our amazing sponsors: Bangor Savings Bank, Alger Wealth Management of Wells Fargo Advisors, CIT Group, Sprague Energy, Financial Partners Group, Torrington Properties, Waste Innovations, and all of our other great sponsors.
Every child has potential and for more than 50 years Big Brothers Big Sisters volunteer mentors have been empowering Granite State youth to reach their fullest potential. For more information about mentoring or signing up a child, please go to our website at www.bbbsnh.org or call us at 1-844-NH4-BIGS.
To the Editor: The limits of energy density and the rarity of necessary elements make the electric society very impractical. My take is that the Green New Deal is another political money-laundering operation, where people in the know get to prosper off their misdirection. I used to suffer fr…
To the Editor: I went horseback riding recently. During check-in I filled out the liability waiver form indicating that I understood inherent risks in this activity including serious injury or death and accepted use of the complimentary helmet being provided by the riding stable. After all, …