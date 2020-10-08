Still digging
To the Editor: Ronald Reagan was fond of reminding people that liberals are not ignorant. On the contrary, he would say, “they know so much that isn’t so.”
These days it seems that liberals, now called progressives, speak as though they know how Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, will vote on cases regarding abortion and the Affordable Care Act. Have they forgotten David Souter, the high court nominee advertised as a “home run for conservatives” who turned out to be a foul ball on abortion and other issues dear to the hearts and minds of both political and judicial conservatives? We may at least hope Judge Barrett won’t be “Souterized” after a year or so in Washington.
Democrats in Congress protest that the president and Senate Republicans are engaged in a rush job in attempting to push the nomination through to confirmation before the election. They have a point.
For one thing, it leaves the Democrats little time to find a “witness” who will testify under oath that Amy Coney sexually assaulted her when they were both in kindergarten. Or was it nursery school? Never mind. In Senate hearings, facts matter less than sensational headlines and more “face time” for the senators on national television.
Sen. Charles Grassley, who was chairman of the Judiciary Committee during the Kavanaugh hearings, said it well: “The Democrats have hit bottom and are still digging.” We have no reason to believe they have retired their shovels.
JACK KENNY
Amherst St., Manchester