Stimulus bill is laden with political pork
To the Editor: I just wanted to comment on John Stossel’s column “Bankrupting America” published April 10.
Some good opinions here, but let’s take it one step further. Let’s publish who in the Senate or House proposed these extra expenses in the stimulus bill. Certainly Stossel could obtain that information, or am I being naive?
American citizens deserve to know who made these proposals. This is news that all of us deserved to know and it’s time details like this are published so the public knows what their representatives propose.
“The bill includes $25 million for Congressional salaries, $50 million for an Institute of Museum and Library Services and lots of other wasteful things.”
Stossel dangled the carrot, now let us get some details to back his information, not just short statements like “Other wasteful things.” I hope you agree.
GARY McCARTHY
Windham