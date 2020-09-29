Political signs were stolen and vandalized
To the Editor: Last Friday afternoon, we put out eight yard signs on our private property: 4 Biden/Harris signs, two Jeanne Shaheen signs and two Ann Kuster signs. By Saturday afternoon two of the signs were vandalized, ripped down and thrown on the ground. We replaced them. Then by Sunday afternoon the two Biden/Harris signs were stolen.
So when you drive along our road, please imagine those Biden/Harris or Shaheen or Kuster signs are still there. And please consider not voting for the candidates whose supporters trespass onto private property and vandalize or steal signs.
NEIL LUPTON
Whitefield