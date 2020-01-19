To the Editor: Imagine a rule requiring every vegetarian restaurant to be able to serve meat dishes, but not because anyone currently goes there looking for meat dishes, or plans to. Meat eaters would obviously be better off at other restaurants, of which there is no shortage.
The sole purpose of such a rule would be to make it harder for vegetarian restaurants to stay in business — by forcing them to increase their costs without benefitting anyone.
That’s basically what’s going on with HB 721, but instead of requiring vegetarian restaurants to be able to serve meat to customers who don’t want it, the bill requires private schools with town tuitioning contracts to be able to provide special education services to students who don’t need them. (When such services are needed, they’re already provided by the districts, at the private schools. Currently Croydon is the only district doing this, and there’s no problem here.)
You know how sometimes we end up with a law named after someone to whom something terrible happened, as a reminder that we don’t want the same kind of thing to happen to anyone else? That’s what we need here. The sponsors of HB 721 should find someone who would actually be harmed if this bill is killed, and name it after that person.
But of course, they won’t be able to. Which tells you all you need to know about HB 721.
JODY UNDERWOOD
School Board Chair
Croydon