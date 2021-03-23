Stop the opioid trafficking
To the Editor: President Joe Biden and his Democrat comrades are moving forward with an open borders agenda. This reckless action will prove devastating by increasing the influx of deadly drugs.
For years New Hampshire has been an opioid abuse hot spot. As the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a refocus of resources and media coverage, the illegal drug flow into our state flourished.
Our elected officials must maintain strong border security enhanced by an orderly and humane immigration system. Open borders essentially permit anyone entry with no vetting. That is an insane policy and those who endorse it must resign or prepare to endure some resolute conservative persuasion.
RONALD PELLETERI
Northbrook Drive, Manchester