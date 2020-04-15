Stop outsiders spreading disease in Granite State
To the Editor: When are we going to begin enforcing the stay-at-home order and stop the non-essential travel from crossing our border?
During my drive home on Interstate 93 North the other day, I saw many Massachusetts license plates heading north. In several random samples around town, I averaged approximately 3 out of every 10 cars that passed me had Mass. plates.
Considering Massachusetts is now third in COVID-19 cases, fifth in deaths and had a 21 percent spike in cases in the last two days, how can we hope to control the spread in New Hampshire if we don’t control out of state travelers?
Obviously some of the travel is essential; work, taking care of a relative, etc. But, the number of Massachusetts residents I’m seeing on a daily basis on 93, around town, at the grocery store, liquor store or Meredith docks on a nice day can’t all be essential workers or travel.
It’s time for Governor Chris Sununu to be a leader and ensure the safety of New Hampshire residents he has sworn to protect, so we can get back to work!
BRIAN BAILEY
Laconia