To the Editor: As any parent who has experienced it knows, few things are as heart-wrenching as watching your child suffer at school because of bullying. In my case, I watched my vibrant and eager-to-learn child turn into someone I couldn’t recognize. We reached out to his teachers and administrators for help but we did not receive the help that was needed.
I understand and respect that traditional public schools are responsible for providing a free and appropriate education for children, including mine. But when my child is being bullied day after day and no longer felt safe in his learning environment, that school was no longer appropriate.
We enrolled him in a charter school and it saved him. He excelled academically, enjoyed his interactions with classmates, and made honor roll because he felt safe and able to focus on his academics.
Unfortunately, at the State House in Concord, I am watching public charter schools attacked. It is very sad to watch. Not long ago, the success of charter schools was bipartisan. Governor Hassan supported federal grants to grow charter schools. This year, Governor Sununu was successful in securing the same federal grant Hassan supported previously. However, the Legislature, controlled by Democrats, is blocking the state from accepting the grant. This is a shame.
Bullied kids do not care about Democrat or Republican politics. They just want a school that will help them be successful. The Legislature should stop playing politics and do what is best for kids.
AMBER BAKER
Rindge