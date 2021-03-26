‘Right to Work’ for less

To the Editor: Very soon the Legislature will decide on HB 61, the so-called “Right-to-Work” bill. Its supporters claim it is “right for New Hampshire.” Wrong. We are in the Live Free or Die state. Living free means, among other things, being free of what has been called the Nanny State. HB 61 dictates how employers should relate to workers and unions. Instead, I trust employers to establish their own good relationships with those who work for them. No on Right-to-Work!

CURTIS C. SMITH

Fleming Street, Manchester

 
 
