Stop the mask insanity!
To the Editor: New Hampshire is leading the country in recovering from COVID-19, act like it!
Our fearful legislators want to take you back into the bunker, mandating masks everywhere. Now it’s happening in Manchester. Reach out to your ward representatives and the mayor and let them know that we want fewer restrictions, not more, to match the incredibly low amount of illness in the state.
Also note that we are all going to get exposed to the coronavirus (yes, even children). This was always part of the plan to get to herd immunity. The reason for a 15-day shutdown was to blunt the impact on the hospitals, not to isolate us from the virus.
We need to open up and live like human beings. Insist that our state and local leaders remove restrictions. Insist on this from the stores you shop at. There are fewer than 10 people in hospitals for COVID in the state!
If we are not ready to open up, when will we be? After a vaccine? They are hoping for a 50% effectiveness. A vaccine will not save us. Let us get back to living.
Remove all restrictions for healthy people. Protect and quarantine those who might die from it, but don’t make the rest of us sick from being closed off.
ROBERT O’SULLIVAN
Country Club Drive Manchester