Stop whining, follow the rules that keep us safe

To the Editor: To the ice cream parlor owners in Exeter, pretty soon your town will possibly pass a ordinance making it illegal to not wear a mask in public if you’re not going to social distance. Hanover and Enfield already have because we’re close to college towns, much like you are. My suggestion is to suck it up, keep your customers safe and enforce your mask rule on all your property and stop whining, so when Exeter does make it mandatory to wear masks in town you won’t have thousands of dollars in fees to worry about later because you refused to follow common sense rules. Otherwise, with your current attitude about it, you should close now and avoid the pain later. Just a thought.

PETER PARENT

Enfield

