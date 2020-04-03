Stop wildlife trafficking, stop future pandemics
To the Editor: I am writing to express my concern about illegal wildlife trafficking and to urge elected officials to pass legislation to stop it.
Wildlife trafficking is a commercial enterprise that entails illegal poaching, taking, and trade of wild plants and animals. We now know that it is also the cause of wildlife-human viruses like COVID-19 — the coronavirus that is causing thousands to get sick.
To better restrict the wildlife trade, our elected leaders need to pass the proper legislation.
We can prevent more wildlife diseases from infecting humans by putting an end to illegal wildlife trafficking and stopping the exploitation of wildlife generally. I hope our elected officials will take action to do so.
CARL PRELLWITZ
Schooner Drive, Dover