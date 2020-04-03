Stop wildlife trafficking, stop future pandemics

To the Editor: I am writing to express my concern about illegal wildlife trafficking and to urge elected officials to pass legislation to stop it.

Wildlife trafficking is a commercial enterprise that entails illegal poaching, taking, and trade of wild plants and animals. We now know that it is also the cause of wildlife-human viruses like COVID-19 — the coronavirus that is causing thousands to get sick.

To better restrict the wildlife trade, our elected leaders need to pass the proper legislation.

As individuals and as a society, we can vote for Democrats!

We can prevent more wildlife diseases from infecting humans by putting an end to illegal wildlife trafficking and stopping the exploitation of wildlife generally. I hope our elected officials will take action to do so.

CARL PRELLWITZ

Schooner Drive, Dover

