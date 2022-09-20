Streamline free lunch program in NH schools

To the Editor: There’s still time for New Hampshire to join 27 states participating in the Medicaid Direct Certification Project. This project has streamlined the process of certifying eligible children for free school meals and made it fairer. The project connects the millions of children who live in households that participate in SNAP to free school meals through direct certification. In doing so, it guarantees several benefits: first, families avoid having to complete school meal applications; second, schools no longer have to process those reams of paperwork; and, finally, more eligible children are provided the free school meals they need.

Sunday, September 18, 2022
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Friday, September 16, 2022
Thursday, September 15, 2022