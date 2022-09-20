To the Editor: There’s still time for New Hampshire to join 27 states participating in the Medicaid Direct Certification Project. This project has streamlined the process of certifying eligible children for free school meals and made it fairer. The project connects the millions of children who live in households that participate in SNAP to free school meals through direct certification. In doing so, it guarantees several benefits: first, families avoid having to complete school meal applications; second, schools no longer have to process those reams of paperwork; and, finally, more eligible children are provided the free school meals they need.
Simply put, Medicaid Direct Certification (MDC) would greatly benefit our students. The current process for school meal applications is cumbersome and undercounts the number of students eligible for free and reduced school meals. Medicaid Direct Certification would reduce administrative costs related to these applications while also increasing funding vital to feeding our students.
This is a non-partisan issue. Many states already participate in MDC, from California, New York, and Pennsylvania, to Kentucky, West Virginia, and Alabama. Evidence from these states demonstrates MDC’s effectiveness: MDC improves low-income students’ access to nutritious meals, while decreasing state administrative costs. Like these states, New Hampshire would benefit greatly from adopting MDC.
Time is running out to help our neediest children. New Hampshire must apply for the Medicaid Direct Certification Project by the USDA’s September 30th deadline. The program is there to help us and would be a win-win for New Hampshire and our students.