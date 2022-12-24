To the Editor: Our organization (NH Hunger Solutions) has been tracking data on hunger in New Hampshire and we think many Granite Staters would be surprised by what we’re seeing. In November, more than 1 in 4 older adults reported not having sufficient food, as did half of all households with children. While troubling, it’s not surprising, given a third of adults in New Hampshire report that their ability to pay for usual household expenses has been somewhat or very difficult. As fuel prices and costs of goods crunch household budgets, we need to make sure that all our neighbors have the nutrition support they need to be healthy, because hunger affects our physical and mental health in serious ways.
What can we do? One easy step would be to reduce administrative barriers to programs that low-income families are eligible for — those that have been made available precisely because they strengthen economic security. For example, children who receive SNAP (the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) are automatically enrolled in the national school meals program. There is a proposal to do the same thing for children who receive Medicaid. This strategy, Medicaid Direct Certification, would automatically enroll eligible children who receive Medicaid into the school meals program.
We all want government to run as efficiently as possible, and direct certification would reduce childhood hunger while ridding the state of duplicative administrative efforts. Ask your state legislators if they will help end childhood hunger in New Hampshire by supporting Medicaid Direct Certification.