Streamlining admin can reduce hunger at school

To the Editor: Our organization (NH Hunger Solutions) has been tracking data on hunger in New Hampshire and we think many Granite Staters would be surprised by what we’re seeing. In November, more than 1 in 4 older adults reported not having sufficient food, as did half of all households with children. While troubling, it’s not surprising, given a third of adults in New Hampshire report that their ability to pay for usual household expenses has been somewhat or very difficult. As fuel prices and costs of goods crunch household budgets, we need to make sure that all our neighbors have the nutrition support they need to be healthy, because hunger affects our physical and mental health in serious ways.