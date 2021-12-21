Strengthen NH industries, don’t stifle them with rules
To the Editor: I grew up in rural Maine in a small town that, like many similar communities, had experienced loss and dislocation because of fading manufacturing production and Main Street storefronts. I saw firsthand the results of a lack of connectivity and limited options to transcend these endemic challenges.
Today I live in Nashua at the heart of a vibrant and growing high-tech hub in southern New Hampshire. Our state cherishes technological innovation and embrace the many economic benefits that come with technology companies locating here. Not only do these companies create high-quality jobs for Granite Staters, but their work is an important reason why New Hampshire always ranks so highly in economic competitiveness. Importantly, many of these technology firms and innovators work on key initiatives, such as cybersecurity, that protect our national security.
The ethic that has made New Hampshire’s innovation ecosystem the envy of so many other states is the same ethic that has made our country the world’s technology leader over the past several decades, benefitting millions of Americans while creating an unparalleled economic and security edge. But that edge is crumbling today. I am troubled by bills pending in Congress that would undermine our technology and innovation advantages by installing big government regulatory regimes. At a time when China and other countries are rapidly catching up to us, it is vital that our policymakers understand the benefits of our technology advantages, and work together to protect and strengthen those industries, not neuter them.