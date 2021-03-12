Strong moratorium on evictions is needed now
To the Editor: Last month the state announced a long-awaited rental assistance program — the New Hampshire Emergency Rental Assistance Program (NHERAP) — beginning on March 15, 2021. This is the first substantial rental assistance available since December.
This is urgent because the federal moratorium on eviction for nonpayment is scheduled to end on March 31, leaving as many as 17,000 New Hampshire families at risk of eviction on April 1.
Some elements of the program are still being developed. Factors critical to the program’s success and that are under New Hampshire’s control include a robust public information campaign and permitting people to self-certify that they need assistance.
A strong state-based eviction moratorium would help protect people who are qualified for assistance but who may not have received help by April 1.
It is easy to forget — in this discussion of millions of dollars, the design of an effective program and economic efficiency — that we are talking about peoples’ lives. We are talking about the single parent who had to stay home with his children and does not want to fall behind on his rent; about the mother who has never asked for assistance before and didn’t learn about the rent help until it was too late; about the woman who applied in time, qualified, and missed the deadline when her paperwork was mislaid.
NHERAP must cover as many needs as possible for as many people as possible and in the easiest way possible, so that as few people as possible end the pandemic living in housing debt.
ARON DiBACCO
Deerfield