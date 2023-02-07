Students need history, not elected political minders
To the Editor: Rep. Arlene Quaratiello wrote an op-ed (2/3/23) titled, “Anti Discrimination Law Must Not Be Repealed” in response to HB 61, a bill that would repeal the “Anti-Discrimination Law” (RSA 193:40) currently in effect.
In her argument, Rep. Quaratiello states, “A teacher, to put it bluntly, cannot imply that ‘White people oppressed Black people.’ In fact, considering that numerous people who happened to be White helped slaves learn to read and get their stories published, the latter statement would be historically inaccurate.”
This spurious argument is indeed confusing. Remember that slaves were not citizens nor had any rights whatsoever to person or property. They were forbidden to vote, learn to read or write or keep their families intact. The fact that a few altruistic people awarded slaves the privilege (not the right) to literacy is absolutely no proof that Black people were not oppressed.
Rep. Quaratiello wishes to make a case for non oppression. Unfortunately, her version of history is completely inaccurate and only leads to more confusion. Students deserve to know the truth, not a feel good message that does a great disservice to the memory of four million souls who suffered under enslavement for centuries.
To the Editor: Wow, what an obituary! In Thursday's New Hampshire Union Leader an obituary about Rita Lambert was the best I've ever read. It was written with lots of love and in a very interesting manner. I enjoyed it fully and I believe the person who wrote it should get a reward for the…