Students, parents beware of graduation surprises
To the Editor: It would appear that although the University of New Hampshire tells their students to rely on their faculty advisors and to follow their advice, when that advice turns out to be wrong they say the advisor has no responsibility and that it is completely on the student and the parent to pay extra tuition for the missed classes needed to meet graduation requirements.
Perhaps these failures in advising students have been internalized and that is the reason for one of the four new initiatives from UNH President James W. Dean Jr. is to have excellence in advising!
KIT O’MEARA
Stratham