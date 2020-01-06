To the Editor: With his stunningly ignorant decision to assassinate General Soleimani, Donald Trump has handed the hard-line Ayatollahs in Iran a huge gift that will keep on giving for years to come.
With this single catastrophic blunder, Trump has united the Iranian people in a manner the Ayatollahs could never accomplish. They are singularly united against America, putting aside any internal strife and disagreement. He has further united the Shia majority of Iraq, a former arch-enemy of Iran, with the Shia majority of Iran. In fact, the Iraq parliament just voted to expel all foreign troops from their country, thus limiting America’s military capabilities in the region.
As a result of this action, Americans will spend more for gasoline due to increased oil prices, the stock market has already dropped and billions of our tax dollars will be spent on securing and protecting American interests abroad and here at home. Money that could have been well spent on other pressing domestic needs.
And lastly, as a reaction to Trump’s action, Iran has now announced that it will no longer abide by any of the limits of the 2015 nuclear deal. This will further alienate our allies and accelerate Iran’s nuclear weapon program.
Unfortunately, these gifts to the Ayatollahs come with no reciprocal benefits for America. The only thing we can celebrate is the killing of a bad guy, who has been promptly replaced by an equally well-trained and zealous understudy.
As Forrest Gump said, “stupid is as stupid does.”
RICH DiPENTIMA
Portsmouth