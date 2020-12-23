Suddenly Gov. Sununu is outraged by Congress?
To the Editor: I am not surprised at Governor Chris Sununu’s recent awakening and anger over Congress getting in front of the line for vaccination. Where has his outrage been for the last year as his party denied the existence of the virus? It was bottled up out of fear of the puppet master himself, President Donald Trump. So, spare us the outrage and what looks like the beginnings of a presidential run and stand up for what is right all the time, not just when it’s politically convenient.
JOSH LAWTON
Sugar Hill