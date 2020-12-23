Suddenly Gov. Sununu is outraged by Congress?

To the Editor: I am not surprised at Governor Chris Sununu’s recent awakening and anger over Congress getting in front of the line for vaccination. Where has his outrage been for the last year as his party denied the existence of the virus? It was bottled up out of fear of the puppet master himself, President Donald Trump. So, spare us the outrage and what looks like the beginnings of a presidential run and stand up for what is right all the time, not just when it’s politically convenient.

JOSH LAWTON

Sugar Hill

Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Monday, December 21, 2020
Sunday, December 20, 2020
Friday, December 18, 2020