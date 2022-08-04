To the Editor: On Aug. 3, 2022, Gov. Chris Sununu signed SB 234, known as the Jason Dickey Suicide Prevention Act, into law. I was proud to sponsor this legislation that will place the National Suicide Prevention Hotline on the back of student identification cards.
No student should ever feel so alone that they are driven to such an act, and no family should ever have to go through the anguish of losing a loved one. This bill is a simple and inexpensive step that could potentially save the lives of young students that have their entire lives ahead of them. By placing the number of the National Suicide Prevention Hotline on the back of student IDs, we have also placed the hotline in every household with school age children, so that anyone going through a crisis can have access to another mental health resource.
I want to thank Gov. Sununu for signing this legislation into law and to all of my colleagues in the House and Senate who unanimously approved this legislation. I want to send my condolences to anyone who has lost a loved one to suicide, especially the Dickey family, and I want to remind all of my fellow Granite Staters that they can always call 1-800-273-8255 or 988 to speak with someone.
