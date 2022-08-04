Suicide prevention act will save student lives

To the Editor: On Aug. 3, 2022, Gov. Chris Sununu signed SB 234, known as the Jason Dickey Suicide Prevention Act, into law. I was proud to sponsor this legislation that will place the National Suicide Prevention Hotline on the back of student identification cards.

Letter: What NH advantage are rapacious electric rates?

To the Editor:  Is anyone in Concord awake? How can they allow our electric rates to increase 112%? This increase is from Eversource. I am wondering what our rates would be if Northern Pass  came to fruition and a new natural gas pipeline was built. I can see all the U-HAUL trailers heading …

