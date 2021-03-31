Sullivan left things out
To the Editor: I would like to thank Kathleen Sullivan, former chairwoman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, for extrapolating upon some of the positive attributes of the COVID 19 bill. Unfortunately, as is most common in a political diatribe, she neglects to mention some important issues on potentially why Governor Chris Sununu would not have voted for the bill.
Could it be that of the $1.9 trillion bill, only $825 million actually goes directly for COVID-19 assistance to the American taxpayer? The remainder of the monies fund pet projects (pork/earmarks) of leading Democrats. For example: $270 million goes to the National Endowment of the Arts, $50 million to Planned Parenthood, $825 million to AmeriCorps, $200 million to The Institute of Museum and Library Services, $86 billion to the bailout of pet pension plans that were fiscally irresponsible in a bull market, and, my personal favorite, $1.5 billion for Amtrak, none of which have anything to do with COVID.
Sullivan also snips at Governor Sununu for his perceived non-appreciation of the money granted by the federal government, but fails to mention that states which acted responsibly and reasonable as we did here in New Hampshire, are receiving a mere stipend compared to the lock-down states of New York and California, which destroyed their economies and are now receiving the lion’s share of the funds.
Oh, did I mention that we are $28 trillion dollars in debt, that’s $224,500 per taxpayer. We are kicking the can down the road to our kids.
CHIP CRAVAACK
Hooksett