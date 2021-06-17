Sullivan will clean up the city
To the Editor: My family moved to New Hampshire in 1967. It’s a beautiful state and a wonderful place to grow up and live. For these many years, New Hampshire has always been my home. I served in the military and voted absentee here. I moved to Florida for 10 years, got a license there, voted there, but always came “home” at least twice a year.
One of the best parts of New Hampshire used to be going to Manchester. My mom would take me there to shop, or we would head down for a show. I worked there for a while and really enjoyed the cafés along Elm street. It was a beautiful city and really up and coming, until a few years ago. Now homelessness is rampant and right along with it comes the crime. It’s so sad to see the current mayor out doing photo ops, but not doing anything else.
I know I don’t live there, but I live in New Hampshire and really feel like it’s my city and I’d like to be able to visit again. Victoria Sullivan has been out cleaning up trash, including dangerous stuff like needles. Victoria Sullivan has talked to business owners and has actually talked to homeless people to see what can be done to help. For the sake of everyone in New Hampshire, I ask the residents of Manchester to please vote Victoria Sullivan for mayor. We love you and would like to safely come back.
HILLARY SEEGER
Alexandria