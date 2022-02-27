To the Editor: Your taxes went up last year. Then they will go up again. And again.
Tax and spending caps are the only thing preventing even larger tax increases than Manchester residents have seen in recent years. In addition to more and more spending increases, the recent property revaluations have put an even greater pinch on many Manchester household budgets. With ever-rising inflation, the cap limits over the next few years will be higher than they have ever been resulting in your taxes being higher than they have ever been.
Retired longtime city employee Jim Burkush would like you to believe that he will support the tax and spending caps, but when you read his words it sounds like he is just skirting the issue and saying what he knows people want to hear: “I would only override to maintain the essential city services that we provide. Police, fire, public works and education.” If these are the only exceptions Burkush would override the caps for, what is left that he wouldn’t? The library? It is obvious that Burkush will not be looking out for the taxpayers in Ward 9 and across the city. He will override the cap and he’ll never say he promised not to.
Voters in Ward 9 can trust former state Rep. Victoria Sullivan to continue to watch out for their wallets just like she watches out for her own blue collar family’s. On March 15, vote for your wallet — vote for Victoria Sullivan.