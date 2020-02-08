To the Editor: My story is very similar to many other families in town who moved to Sunapee because of the schools. Sunapee School District allows our children to grow, learn and achieve incredible things. They are encouraged and guided through their education with compassion, knowledge and understanding. Though my reason for moving to Sunapee is not unique, it speaks volumes about the quality of these schools that so many people chose to make Sunapee their home and entrust their children to the Sunapee schools.
I am time after time amazed at the amount of support our children receive from the Sunapee community. This support is shown, of course, by the teachers and other parents, but also, and maybe most importantly, by the community as a whole. The schools are clearly a valuable asset to this community.
There are some serious short-comings to the current elementary school. I am concerned about the walk up the hill that our children make many times each week, the lack of adequate space to teach in the building and numerous other safety issues that have become apparent. Although a building full of charm, I and many others are concerned that this building is no longer meeting our needs. I would encourage everyone in the Sunapee community to take time to visit the SAU website or to attend one of the community forums. Have conversations with friends, family and neighbors on this topic. It is time to stand up for our children and this incredible community!
Renee Clark
Sunapee